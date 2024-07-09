Wimbledon organisers back-up plan revealed after Kate Middleton's statement

Wimbledon organisers back-up plan revealed if Kate Middleton cannot attend

A back-up plan of Wimbledon organisers has been disclosed if Kate Middleton, who is undergoing cancer treatment, cannot attend the final and present the trophies to the winners.



Amid her cancer fight, it is unclear whether the Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the club, will be ready to present trophies at the tennis tournament.

However, royal fans are hoping to see Kate Middleton at Wimbledon.

Now, according to a report by the Telegraph, the Duchess of Gloucester is a possible replacement for Kate Middleton.

Although the final decision has not been made. The Duchess of Gloucester has been an Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association for 25 years.

The fresh claim came days after Kate Middleton issued her Wimbledon related statement on social media.

Kate took to X, formerly Twitter handle and sent a personal message to Andy Murray as his Wimbledon career ends.

She says, “An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud Andy Murray.

“On behalf of all of us, thank you! C,” the Princess further said using the initial of her name Catherine.