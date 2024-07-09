 
Tom Cruise stuns Glen Powell with surprise appearance at 'Twister' premiere

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2024

Tom Cruise stuns Glen Powell with surprise appearance at 'Twister' premiere

Tom Cruise surprised everyone including Glen Powell with his unexpected entrance at the European premiere of upcoming film Twisters in London.

The Mission Impossible actor attended the premiere to support his Top Gun: Maverick co-star.

The 62-year-old Hollywood A-lister shared a snap of their reunion on Instagram and captioned it, 'Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!' 

Sharing the same snap to his own account, Powell wrote: 'When your wingman follows you into the storm…'

In the photo, Powell looked dapper in a black suit with white piping as well as an unbuttoned shirt and dark red patent shoes. 

Meanwhile, Cruise dropped jaws as he opted for a white T-shirt with a suede bomber jacket and smart trousers.

In the upcoming thriller, Powell stars as Tyler Owens, who is forced to confront a particularly catastrophic tornado. 

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the movie also features Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka and Paul Scheer.

Twisters, scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 19, is a stand-alone sequel to the 1996 film Twister that starred Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Jami Gertz and Cary Elwes. 

