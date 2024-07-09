Leonardo Dicaprio's beau Vittoria Ceretti films steamy ad with Theo James

Theo James recently got hot and heavy with Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, for a Dolce & Gabbana ad.



The ad was shot on a small inflatable boat in Caprio, Italy, where Theo, 39, was seen carressing the Italian model, 26.

Vittoria was seen raising the temperature in a white string bikini while Theo bared his chiseled abs, chest, arms and legs in a white speedo.

In some paparazzi shots, Theo caressed Vittoria as a camera attached to a crane hovered near their heads to get closeups of the moment as they also shared a kiss.

Vittoria wore her wet dark locks down as she lied with her head resting on the bow of the boat and wrapped her arms around Theo.

Theo has been married to actress Ruth Kearney since 2018 and shares two children whiel Vittoria has been dating Leonardo DiCaprio for nearly a year.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio, 49, is making headlines with his thoughtful gesture with a drunk guest at a Hampton party.

Page Six also reported that 'all the girls were surrounding Leo' when he rushed to help the guest.