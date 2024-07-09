Royal fans react as Meghan Markle 'wants to make peace' with Kate Middleton

Royal fans have expressed their thoughts over reports Meghan Markle “wants to make peace” with sister-in-law Kate Middleton despite “genuinely feeling hurt” over the feud.



According to a report by the New York Post, despite not seeing Kate Middleton following her cancer diagnosis, Meghan is ready to bury the hatchet once and for all.

Reacting to it, one royal fan commented, “When my kids were growing up I would tell them to be mindful of what they said to others and be thoughtful of their actions, as well as inactions. Apologies are not guaranteed to be accepted and forgiveness is not always bestowed.”

Another said, “If Markle is truly sad, why doesn’t she start with her Dad, who by all accounts, was good to her. This will prove that this is not all about sneaking back into the RF now that their prospects for making big $ in the US failed spectacularly.”

“Meghan, the ship of forgiveness with Kate has sailed a long time ago. You should have thought about the impact of your words and Harry's memoir ahead of time...,” the third commented.