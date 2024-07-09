Prince Harry pushes Meghan Markle to forefront in dealing with Royals

Prince Harry is pushing Meghan Markle to forefront in dealing with the Royal family after his attempts at making reconciliation efforts were failed.



According to latest report by Heat Magazine, the Duke of Sussex wants Meghan to ‘swallow her pride’ and reach out to King Charles and Kate Middleton.

A source close to the Sussexes claimed that while Harry “doesn’t want to command Meghan to do anything, he knows the situation with his family is now so far gone.”

Hence, he has devised a strategy in dealing with his family keeping in mind that it’s a ‘sensitive subject,’ the insider said, adding, “He now feels like the only way back is to have Meghan reach out to Charles and Kate to try to mend fences.”

“He’s wrestled with so many different scenarios and has tried everything under the sun himself, but he’s gotten nowhere. The only thing that’s left is for Meghan to have a go at fixing things,” they added.

“It’s all about being the bigger person and making that first call, and Meghan has reluctantly agreed to it if that’s what Harry wants and needs,” the insider shared.

“Right now, they’re figuring out the best strategy, but Harry’s hoping she’ll have some one-on-one calls with both Kate and Charles.

“He feels that the royals may put on this heavy front of wanting nothing to do with her anymore, but, if she makes the effort, they’ll soften towards her, especially if she shows them how compassionate and caring she can be.”