Charlize Theron dips toes into new profession besides acting

After proving his mettle in acting, Charlize Theron set up a dance studio and announced this exciting development on social media.



Admitting she was out of public sight for a while, the Fast and Furious star said it was for a good reason.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy post saying, "I've been a bit MIA lately, but I have a good excuse, I swear," adding, "It's because… I started a dance studio!"

Noting, "Alongside my co-creators and incomparable icons Latrina Bolger-Washington & Tyrell Washington, we created The Six Compound!."

She continued, "A place with a fresh perspective to the evolution and future of dance AND performance. A place where dancers/performers can express themselves in an inclusive and innovative space alongside the best teachers and choreographers in the business right now.

Explaining her uncontrollable excitement, Charlize said, "I'm thrilled to announce our first intensives, coming up this week on July 11 and 12 in Burbank! For dancers ages 8-18, this will be an epic two days of training, insight into the entertainment world and Q&As with top-leading professionals."