Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on her perfume crafting journey

Khloé Kardashian reveals that releasing a perfume on her own was 'scary'

Khloé Kardashian has just talked at length about her fragrance game with Hello! Fashion Monthly.

Khloe made the admissions to Hello! and explained that she was preparing to launch a new perfume this year and shared in the Magazine’s August/September 2024 issue that she found out the idea of releasing a perfume on her own a bit “scary.”

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe Kardashian created her own fragrance, Unbreakable and its multiple spin offs with ex-husband, Lamar Odom in 2011.

In regards to her fragrance brand, she shared that while she wasn’t new to the beauty business, working on a scent by herself was a different story.

While speaking of the perfumes she created for sister Kim Kardashian’s now-defunct KKW Beauty brand, Khloe began at length by admitting that, “I have done fragrances before, with my ex-husband and my sisters, but the pressure’s on me now.”

The reality star shared that she’d been testing out “different scents for months and months” and that it was “a scary process because fragrance is so personal.”

Khloé added, “It’s just taking time because I’m a perfectionist. It’s a lot on my shoulders but I think I’m coming up with something really beautiful.”

Furthermore, In December, Khloé recounted by telling WWD that she was “in such a different place” than when she created fragrances in the past. “I’m older. I’m wiser,” she shared.

While Khloe didn’t give any hints about what fans can expect from her new perfume, she said, “I love for a scent to be classic and for you to be captivated by it.”