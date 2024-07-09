Inside Sophie Turner's ‘hot girl summer' amid Peregrine Pearson romance

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson started dating in the fall of 2023

Sophie Turner is on top of the world as long as the sun’s out amid her romance with Peregrine Pearson.

Turner is having a great summer playing with her two daughters and “having barbecues and cocktails” with her pals.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she gushed over the summer and shared her “recipe for a hot girl summer.”

“My recipe for a hot girl summer is pretty much playing with my kids, hanging out with my best friends, drinking some cocktails … and enjoying the sun, long may it last,” she added. “As long as the sun’s out, I’m a happy chap,” the Game of Thrones actress shared.

The Joan star shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 2, with ex-husband Joe Jonas. The duo tied the knot in 2019, when the actress was just 23. They welcomed their daughters and went on to split last year. Their split was followed by a court battle over custody of their daughters, which they eventually settled through a temporary agreement.

Turner moved on with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The couple were first spotted together in fall 2023, and have been spotted locking lips and getting cozy a few times since. They were recently seen together when they hung out with Taylor Swift.