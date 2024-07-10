Jeff Jarrett unveils Taylor Swift's shocking behaviour towards his family

WWE star Jeff Jarrett unveils Taylor Swift's startling behaviour towards his family

WWE star Jeff Jarrett recently shared an unexpected behaviour of Taylor Swift towards his family during his late wife's battle with cancer.

The WWE Hall of Famer in a recent interview with WREG, talked about how Swift played a crucial role in supporting his family by spending time with his daughters, Joslyn, Jaclyn, and Jerlyn, while his wife, Jill Gregory, fought breast cancer.



The 56-year-old wrestling legend shared that 34-year-old singer was a 'friend of the family' and provided much-needed help during a difficult time. Before Jill’s passing in May 2007, Swift, then 17, was 'very good to our family during a very, very dark period'.

"Taylor was like a big sister," Jarrett said. "She came over, took the girls baking cookies, and just hung out at the house. I can't say enough good things about Taylor."

He jokingly added that the 14-time Grammy winner has “done pretty well for herself.” He clarified that Swift was never on the Jeff Jarrett payroll," emphasizing, So, technically not a babysitter.

The connection between Swift and Jarrett’s daughters continued into the early stages of Swift’s career. In 2010, Jaclyn appeared in the music video for Swift's song Mine, from her third studio album, Speak Now.