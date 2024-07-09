 
Halle Berry, Glen Close, Kim Kardashian join forces for 'All's Fair' drama

Kim Kardashian, Halle Berry and Glenn Close's 'All's Fair' highlights challenges faced by women in law

Halle Berry and Glenn Close will reportedly be joining Kim Kardashian in Hulu's latest drama series All's Fair.

Produced by Ryan Murphy and 20th Television, the show revolves around an all-female law firm based in Los Angeles.

Details about Berry and Close's characters in All's Fair are being kept under the wraps.

The series is described as a sophisticated and alluring procedural, with The Kardashians star playing a prominent role as a top divorce attorney within the firm.

The SKIMS founder, who collaborated with Murphy on American Horror Story, will also serve as an executive producer alongside Berry, Close, and Murphy.

However, for the Die Another Day actress, this marks her return to television since her role in CBS' Extant in 2015.

The series, All's Fair is set to highlight the complexities and challenges faced by women in law.

