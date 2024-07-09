Photo: Nicolas Cage makes shock admission about falling in love

Nicolas Cage is reportedly too busy being the father of his youngest child, August, who is just 22 months old.

For those unversed, Nicolas welcomed daughter August with wife Riko Shibata in September 2022. Prior to Riko the actor was married Alice Kim and fathered a son Kal-El. He also shares a 33-year-old son Weston with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton.

The star recently sat down for a confessional with New Yorker and weighed in on his experience a father of children from three different women.

"Each one has a different mother,” he began.

He went on to address, “It's not what I had originally thought would happen when I fell in love or got married - that I would have three different children with three different moms - but nonetheless that's what's happened."

Nicolas even stated that his children “are all different experiences."

However, he established that raising a daughter is surely different from raising a son as he admitted having no time to read because he has “been very immersed in raising” his “daughter. So sleep is gone."

"My first daughter - so this is all different levels of worry and protection and taking it into overdrive," he declared in conclusion.