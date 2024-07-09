Prince Harry realizes being royalty ‘doesn't count for much' in the US

Prince Harry's royal status is reportedly not doing much for him in the US

Prince Harry’s excitement of being in the United States is wearing off now that he’s realized being a prince is not that big of a thing in the U.S.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, moved to the States after stepping down as a working royal in 2020 along with his wife Meghan Markle.

Now, the duo live in their £12million Montecito mansion with his two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "During his first six months in the States Harry found everything new and exciting, but the glamour is definitely wearing off. However big your garden and Harry and Meghan's garden at Montecito is enormous, there's only so much you can do when you have no practical skills and you have always paid people to cook, clean and garden for you.”

He noted that the lawsuit by The Heritage Foundation that questions his truthfulness in his visa application can threaten his stay in the States.

“The couple have taken legal advice because they're seriously worried that if Donald Trump wins the next election Harry's visa may be revoked. Trump has insisted that if Harry is found to have lied on his visa application about his admitted drug taking, he could be asked to leave the country," he added.

"Harry initially thought this couldn't possibly happen to him as the normal rules don't apply to a Royal Prince, but he is increasingly realizing that in the United States being a Prince doesn't actually count for very much," he concluded.