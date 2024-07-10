Photo: Kanye West, Bianca Censori avoid 'discomfort' amid cheating allegations: Expert

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly trying to shut down the world’s noise.

For those unversed, the controversial rapper has been hit with several harassment allegations as of late.

Amid these accusations, the couple have shifted their attention to more public places, but their outfits have remained as explicit as ever.

Now, according to a psychologist privy to The U.S Sun this sudden change of date spots has a hidden meaning.

Analysing their latest outing to the science museum in California, the skilled psychologist Dr. Danielle Forshee Psy.D proposed that this outing is their defense mechanism to cope with new stresses.

He continued that the duo, who has previously suffered many marital woes, is now "bonding" more with each by visiting places such as Cafe Wall Illusion and Fog Bridge.

“These venues might make Bianca and Kanye feel good, happy, and in a safe place,” he claimed.

Wrapping up the chat, the doctor added, “This may be what they need to cope and manage.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this report comes amid a model and influencer named Mikaela Lafuente claimed that the father of four cheated on his wife Bianca Censori by inviting her over.