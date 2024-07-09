John Corbett gets candid about unfulfilling acting career

John Corbett has voiced his thoughts about his acting career

John Corbett isn’t happy with his choice of career and doesn’t mind saying it out loud.

Corbett, 63, recently admitted that being an actor has been “unfulfilling” and he should’ve done something else in his life. He cited the lack of being a part of the creative process as the major reason behind his lack of fulfillment.

“Look, I’m in the fourth quarter of the football game now, in life and in showbiz. It’s just a fact. So I can reveal now I picked the f------ wrong thing to do with my life,” Corbett said on the Fly on the Wall podcast with Dana Carvey and David Spade.

“I’ve made a lot of money. I live in a beautiful home. People come to me at every restaurant I go in. I’m a friend of the world,” the actor reflected.

“But as far as a fulfilling creative work life, I didn’t write one f------ line. I didn’t write one joke to make people laugh. So it’s been unfulfilling on that level,” he explained.

He went on to name Emma Stone as someone who’s involved in the creative process of her projects. Stone recently produced the films Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness, in collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos, and swept the Best Actress awards during the awards season of 2024.

“I’m not collaborating with the writers,” Corbett added. “... Have you ever sat in a waiting room of a doctor’s office for like an hour and been like, ‘What the f---?’ For me, that’s what making a movie is like, because I’m not part of any creative process.”