King Charles honours Dame Shirley Bassey for services to music

King Charles has honoured Dame Shirley Bassey during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.



The palace shared photos of King Charles and Shirley Bassey from the award ceremony on social media.

The post reads, “Today, The King presented Dame Shirley Bassey, the legendary voice behind some of Bond’s most memorable theme songs, with the Order of the Companions of Honour for her services to music.”

Bassey is known for recording the Bond songs ‘Goldfinger’, ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ and ‘Moonraker.’



Shirley became a Dame in the 1999 honours list.

Earlier, Bassey had shared her views after learning of her honour, saying: “Receiving the Order of the Companions of Honour is just one of the most wonderful feelings.

“Music has been a constant companion in my life. As a little girl growing up in Tiger Bay, I would dream of travelling the world and never imagined that one day my voice would take me to where I am now.”

She added: “Every step of my career has been about taking that chance, believing in myself and making that leap. I live to sing and love to perform. Entertaining audiences for over 70 years has been a privilege.”

She concluded, “My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled.”