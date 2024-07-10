Shirley Bassey reacts as she breaks royal protocol with King Charles

Shirley Bassey reacts as she breaks royal protocol

Dame Shirley Bassey received Order of the Companions of Honour from King Charles during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.



Bassey broke a royal protocol when receiving honour from King Charles during the ceremony.

Later, she opened up about her meeting with King Charles and breaking the royal protocol.

Bassey commented receiving her latest honour from King Charles made her more nervous than singing for the monarch.

The musician said, “I think it’s more nerve-racking to receive the award from him than to sing in front of him. I mean, it’s new, different, whereas singing I’ve been doing since I was a child.”

She added, “I forgot to curtsy, but that’s why I grabbed his hands because I forgot to curtsy. Instinctive.”

The palace also shared King Charles and Shirley Bassey’s photos with caption, “Today, The King presented Dame Shirley Bassey, the legendary voice behind some of Bond’s most memorable theme songs, with the Order of the Companions of Honour for her services to music.”



