Pete Davidson, Madelyn Cline may no longer be an item: reports

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline have kept things under wraps since they were first romantically linked

July 10, 2024

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline are rumoured to have been split.

Davidson and Cline, who were first romantically linked in Semptember 2023, are reported to have 'ended things fairly recently,' US Sun quoted a source, adding that their split was 'amicable.'

Davidson, 30, and Cline, 26, had kept their romance under wraps for quite some time, excluding a few times where they showed support for one another and were spotted holding hands.

As per Us Weekly, Davidson’s mother and sister were 'very happy' for him and thought Cline was 'lovely.'

Despite reports of them keeping their PDA on the low, the pair were reported to have been 'going really well' and were 'very much in love' by April of this year.

“One of the reasons their relationship works so well is because they’re both independent and give each other space to miss each other,” their insider added.

Davidson and Cline began dating after both exited long-term relationships with Chase Sui Wonders and Chase Stokes respectively. 

