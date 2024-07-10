 
Prince Harry gets good news from UK amid Meghan Markle's peace efforts with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry is the patron of Invictus Games, established by him in 2014

Web Desk

July 10, 2024

Prince Harry has received an exciting news from his home country Britain amid reports his wife Meghan Markle 'wants to make peace' with Kate Middleton.

According to reports, a 64-strong squad, made up of 60 competitors and four reserves, has been named as Team UK for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler in February.

The Good Morning Britain, in its report, says, “A 64-strong-team who will represent the UK at next year's Invictus Games has been revealed this morning.”

The 2025 event will be held in Canada, and will be the first to include winter sports.

The Royal British Legion, which supports Armed Forces community, also confirmed it on X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “We’re excited to introduce the participants selected to represent Team UK at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence.

Reacting to the good news, Prince Harry, who is the patron of Invictus Games established by him in 2014, said he is excited "to see their passion, determination, and resilience on full display as they take on this new chapter".

It comes amid reports that despite not seeing Kate Middleton following her cancer diagnosis, Meghan is ready to bury the hatchet once and for all.

