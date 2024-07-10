 
Taylor Swift friend complains about fans asking for 'Eras Tour' tickets

Lena Dunham reveals the things most of the people asked her related to Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

July 10, 2024

Lena Dunham is a good friend of Taylor Swift and she says the most thing she was asked about was getting them tickets for the Eras Tour.

During an interview with The New Yorker, the Treasure star said, “Probably the two things I get asked most in life are ‘What is Taylor like?’ and ‘Can I have tickets to the Eras Tour?’ And usually, my answer to both things is no, but I will say that she’s everything that you would want her to be.”

Shielding her pal from intrusive people amid her height of success, the Girls alum said, “I’m always very careful to be protective of her in every single way," adding, “She’s kind, she’s devoted, she’s introspective, she’s emotional, she’s funny as ****,” noting, “I guess my feeling sometimes is, ‘Isn’t she giving us enough, guys?'” 

The bond between them was so strong that Taylor was a bridesmaid at Lena's wedding in 2021.

"Even since before Taylor and I were friends, I just always had felt such a deep connection to her music because it's so much about 'If you're not going to see me."

"If you're going to so refuse to understand what's in front of you and what I'm trying to say, then why don't I just put on a black catsuit and move it all the way over to villain mode?,'" she told the magazine.

