Internet slams' Gladiator II' for using Kanye West song

Fury over Kanye West and JAY-Z song featured in 'Gladiator II' trailer

July 11, 2024

After a much-anticipation Gladiator II trailer was released, however, what caught the internet's attention was the Kanye West and JAY-Z track No Church In The Wild, and some on social media wondered why the track was featured in the teaser.

On Twiiter or X, these disgruntled viewers dropped their reaction to the trailer.

"Kanye Wesr, less than 2 years after his insane Nazi pro-Hitler rants, still getting that Gladiator trailer money. Incredible," one wrote.

Another added, "This is a decent trailer (though having a Kanye song in it is a very questionable choice), but it hasn't convinced me that this movie needs to exist."

In the meantime, Kanye was headed to South Korea for a concert after he reportedly received rejection from others.

Music brand Channel Candy announced the show through an Instagram post. It appears to be a joint concert of Ye and Ty Dolla $ign on August 23 at Gyeonggi Goyang Stadium.

