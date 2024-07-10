Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb slam trolls of Olivia Culpo's bridal look

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb defended Olivia Culpo's modest wedding dress after criticism from 'trolls'.



During a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the hosts of the talk show reflected on the criticism the 32-year-old former Miss USA received on her wedding dress.

Culpo wore a high neck and long sleeved, modest Dolce & Gabbana gown.

The model picked a modest look for her big day because she “didn't want it to exude sex in any way, shape or form.”

Hager praised Culpo’s look in the conversation, “We think she looks beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Kotb called out the negative comments, “Why does anybody feel like they get to comment on how she’s dressed? She looks beautiful. People were down in their basements saying she's too covered up? You can't win."

For those unversed, Culpo and Christian McCaffrey tied the knot on June 29 in Rhode Island.