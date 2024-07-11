Photo: Drake refuses to date Jennifer Lopez amid Ben Affleck marriage: Report

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly eyeing Drake to reignite flame after calling it quits with Ben Affleck.

However, Drake has some reservations if he decides to date the multi-hyphenate, per In Touch Weekly.

The tipster said of the Canadian, “Of course Drake isn’t going to hook up with her while she’s still married.”

This insider also added, “He’d never cross that line” and will never be romantically involved with a married woman.

However, the source established that he has no problem rekindling their romance once she finalizes divorce with the actor.

“But once things are officially done with Ben [Affleck], he’ll be ready and waiting to

The source even claimed that Jennifer Lopez “knows he’s an option” once again because “he’s dropped enough hints.”

This comes after Heat Magazine’s findings that Jennifer Lopez wants to give Drake another chance after the end of Ben Affleck.

They also explained, “Jennifer’s always been one of Drake’s biggest crushes and he says that what they shared all those years ago was incredible,” adding, “He never pushed for more then, but everyone knows he would have loved to seriously date her.”

“Drake may have a shot because they never got serious,” the insider remarked before concluding.