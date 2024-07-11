Photo: Kendall Jenner finally 'committed' to Bad Bunny post-split: Report

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance is reportedly stronger than ever.

As fans will be aware, the fashion mogul and Puerto Rican singer called it quits in December 2023, but the flames shortly rekindled their romance in May 2024.

Now, as per the newest findings of Us Weekly, the couple if fully committed to each other and has decided to spend some time alone travelling.

“They’re in a great place right now since his tour is over, and they’ve been spending time traveling around Europe together,” an insider shared with the outlet.

The source also claimed that Bad Bunny, who is originally named Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and Kendall could not escape the fact that they share “undeniable” chemistry and “really like” each other.

Revealing that Benito treats Kendall “like a princess” she is, another source added, “Kendall appreciates everything he does for her and how much he respects her.”

“It’s hard to resist when a man treats you like you’re the center of his world,” they declared in conclusion.