 
Geo News

Kendall Jenner finally 'committed' to Bad Bunny post-split: Report

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly reconciled after calling it quits last years

By
Web Desk

July 11, 2024

Photo: Kendall Jenner finally committed to Bad Bunny post-split: Report
Photo: Kendall Jenner finally 'committed' to Bad Bunny post-split: Report

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance is reportedly stronger than ever.

As fans will be aware, the fashion mogul and Puerto Rican singer called it quits in December 2023, but the flames shortly rekindled their romance in May 2024.

Now, as per the newest findings of Us Weekly, the couple if fully committed to each other and has decided to spend some time alone travelling.

“They’re in a great place right now since his tour is over, and they’ve been spending time traveling around Europe together,” an insider shared with the outlet.

The source also claimed that Bad Bunny, who is originally named Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and Kendall could not escape the fact that they share “undeniable” chemistry and “really like” each other.

Revealing that Benito treats Kendall “like a princess” she is, another source added, “Kendall appreciates everything he does for her and how much he respects her.”

“It’s hard to resist when a man treats you like you’re the center of his world,” they declared in conclusion. 

Prince Harry lawyers explain why he deleted messages about 'Spare'
Prince Harry lawyers explain why he deleted messages about 'Spare'
Kris Jenner reveals her wedding plans with boyfriend Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner reveals her wedding plans with boyfriend Corey Gamble
Jury formation of 'Rust' trial may go in Alec Baldwin favour
Jury formation of 'Rust' trial may go in Alec Baldwin favour
Prince William goes against King Charles to make major decision
Prince William goes against King Charles to make major decision
Larsa Pippen backs Teresa Giudice after Photoshop fail
Larsa Pippen backs Teresa Giudice after Photoshop fail
Alexandra Daddario expecting rainbow baby after previous loss
Alexandra Daddario expecting rainbow baby after previous loss
Jason Statham lands major project opposite David Harbour
Jason Statham lands major project opposite David Harbour
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez kids beg them to stay together amid divorce
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez kids beg them to stay together amid divorce