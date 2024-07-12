Prince Harry advised to make Pat Tillman Award look 'fair' in public: Here's How

Prince Harry is given key advice as he gets set to accept a prestigious award for his sports contributions.

The Duke of Sussex, who is the patron of Invictus Games, is being honored for his work at Pat Tillman Awards this week. With growing criticism in media challenging his credibility for the accolade, Harry is given a suggestion as he accepts the award.

Royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop tells The Mirror: "Tonight Prince Harry will accept the Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPYS. Think America's version of Sporting Oscars and you're almost there, with this year's event more high profile than ever thanks to an almighty hoo-ha over the Duke's eligibility for the prize.



"A petition decrying the decision to award Harry the accolade, named after the late American-football-star-cum-solider Pat Tillman, has received thousands of signatures. Many have made unfair comparisons between Tillman, who gave up his NFL multi-million dollar contract to serve in Afghanistan where he was killed, and Prince Harry, who gave up life in a palace to serve two tours in Afghanistan.

"Early on Pat Tillman's bereaved mother Mary was dragged into the saga: apparently she was 'shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award'. Her response is understandable given the disproportionate backlash which has surprised and hurt Harry. But commentators have deliberately missed the point. Like it or not, the Duke has a gift: that gift is his ability to serve the veteran community credibly and publicly. The ten-year success of the Invictus Games speaks to that success, it is the reason why he is being rewarded tonight.

"This is galling for much of the Establishment who feel abandoned by Harry, but many ex-service personnel and their families have a lot of time for the Duke."

