Photo: Winona Ryder confesses being 'depressed' due to romances

Winona Ryder has seemingly had a couple of bad romantic experiences.

Appearing for a new chat with Harper’s Bazaar, the Stranger Things actress talked about her character in upcoming movie, Beetle Juice.

During this chat, the legendary chat said of her character Lydia Detz, "I felt bad for her."

The 52-year-old even admitted that playing this role made her think of her younger self.

"In my 30s, I had two disastrous relationships that were - they weren't wrong, but this was before you would ever think to Google someone," she reflected.

In retrospect, the actress, who dated several A-listed stars of Hollywood, revealed that her past partners were dating her while being married.

"When I look back, I'm like, 'What the h** was I thinking?'" she recalled.

Winona went on to explain, "I was dating the type of person who only lets you know a few weeks in that they're in a relationship with someone else. And you're just like, 'What the f***?'"

Then, Winona addressed that she was writing at that time because it helped her blow off some steam.

She confessed, "You clearly write when you're depressed or upset. I tend to not write when I'm really happy," she shared. "I was going through them and just asking myself, 'How?' I was clearly trying to deal with?..." after which expressed that self-love helped her heal from these love scars.