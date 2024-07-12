Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck proceed with last resort to save marriage: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is reportedly hanging by a thread.

However, as per the latest report Us Weekly, the couple are trying one last time to save their marriage of two years.

A tipster recently told the outlet, “Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out.”

They even revealed that the multihyphenate was the one who thought that it is better for them to "separate lives” in the wake of recurring marital woes.

The insider continued about the celebrity couple, who are also known in Hollywood as Bennifer, that they “still haven’t made a decision” and are “doing their own thing right now.”

Another source expressed that there is a “sliver of hope” for their reconciliation given that they moved past their differences before.

A third insider even mentioned, “They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” adding, “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people.”

“They don’t hate each other — they’re [just] going through difficult times,” they declared before resigning from the chat.