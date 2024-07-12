'The Boys' reaches to a billion mark milestone

The Boys is unstoppable as the season four is edging toward its end the series has raked up over 1 billion minutes of views.



Recorded by Nielsen, the data was from June 10th to 16th, when the first three episodes were released: Department of Dirty Tricks, Life Among the Septics, and We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here.

Earlier, its star Chase Crawford, who played The Deep, shared a shocking revelation of having a panic attack while performing the scene of being intimate with an octopus.

Recalling his concerns about shooting the scene at the time, he told Rolling Stone, "And then it got 24 hours out from the first day I had to shoot it, and I almost had a panic attack."

He continued, "I called Kripke — he's so great. He's got a million things going on, but his door's always open. So I was worried about the scene. I'm like, 'How are we gonna do this? What are the angles gonna be? How naked do I have to be?' He changed one shot for me. And it was great."

Noting, "But everyone loved it," he noted. "I saw someone at the gym the other day, and he was like, 'I'm actually going to show you this.'"