Meghan Markle reunion could explode Kate Middleton 'stress levels', says expert

Meghan Markle is particularly not interested in coming back to the UK for summers, reveals an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who stays miles away from 'hunting' will not enjoy summer retreat with the Royal Family in Balmoral.

Royal correspondent Sarah Hewson says: “I’m not sure Meghan is particularly someone who wants to go off stalking and shooting.



“When she first went to Sandringham with Prince Harry and some of his friends and they were going out on a shoot, she was distinctly unimpressed," she said.

“I don’t know if Balmoral would be her first choice. “



Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are also planning to stay away from the Sussexes amid the latter's cancer treatment.



Sarah said: “I don’t see any signs of any thawing there – and it’s really not a priority for the Wales’ now.



“One of the things they really want to focus on it to keep things calm, keep stress levels down during the Princess of Wales’ recuperation.

“I really don’t think a reunion with Harry and Meghan is going to do for her stress levels.

“It’s just not their focus," noted Sarah.

But Sarah added: “We are always told the King’s door is always open to Harry and Meghan.

“I don’t see an actual, physical invitation being issued but were they to ask [to come and visit] it would be very difficult for the King to say no.

“He doesn’t want this distance with his son and he certainly doesn’t want this barrier between him and his grandchildren.

“He met Lilibet just once and Archie just a handful of times.

“That’s really, really sad.

“Obviously, geography plays a part in that, we’re not going to see the King jumping on a plane and heading to California to see them.”