King Charles issues meaningful statement as he celebrates major milestone

According to the palace, King Charles celebrated 25 years of Senedd Cymru, home to the Welsh Parliament.

The King and Queen met the First Minister of Wales, Vaughan Gething. The event included poetry readings and choir performances. They also met with Senedd staff, community contributors, and Welsh Youth Parliament representatives.”

In his speech for the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Senedd, King Charles says, “The Queen and I are so delighted to join you today as we mark this significant milestone in our history – the twenty-fifth anniversary of Welsh devolution.



“It is a milestone on a journey which it has been my privilege, all my life, to share with you. During times which have seen great change, profound sorrow, and tremendous achievement. Through it all, my respect and affection for the people of this ancient land have deepened with every passing year.”

He further said over the last twenty-five years, the Senedd has become more than a symbol. It has become essential to the life of Wales. “As we look back over the last quarter-century in the long journey of our history, I offer you my heartfelt congratulations – llongyfarchiadau mawr – on all you have achieved.”

