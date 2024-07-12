Perrie Edwards opens up about her anxiety and panic attacks

Perrie Edwards just revealed that her anxiety battle has been worse than it ever was.

The 31 year old singer began the conversation by telling Cosmopolitan UK that it has left her feeling completely "isolated" and she has turned to therapy after it became so "debilitating."

The Little Mix star began at length by admitting, “My anxiety is probably the worst it’s ever been… It started to consume me. It’s horrible.”

In regards to her anxiety, she added that she is talking about it because she feels anxious or scared of thepanic attacks.

She recounted by saying that her everyday life was quite disturbed but now she has "therapy and coping mechanisms."

Still, the singer confessed, “You can never get rid of it, so you have to learn to live with it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Perrie has just launched her solo career after rising to fame on The X Factor as part of girl band Little Mix.

According to Daily Mail, The songstress is engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but she isn't planning on tying the knot anytime soon as she’s busy with her career.

Last month, Perrie dropped her second single Tears, the follow-up to April's Forget About Us.

Furthermore, Her debut solo track was number one for two weeks on the Big Top 40 chart and peaked inside the top 10 of the Official Charts.