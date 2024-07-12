Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marital home hits the market

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have publically listed their Beverly Hills mansion.



The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home finally made it to the market on Thursday, nearly a month after the couple had been set on selling the property.

Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, previously purchased the 38,000-square-foot estate in May 2023 for $60,805,000.

As per the listing, the resale value has been set at $68 million after being recently renovated with the highest level of quality" and features amenities such as a bar, sports lounge, fully equipped gym, boxing ring and courts for basketball and pickleball.

The public listing of their marital home comes days after the couple spent the Fourth of July holiday apart, with Affleck spending it in Los Angeles while Lopez spent it in the Hamptons.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now. He seems OK," an insider told People. "He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids."

Affleck also moved the rest of his things out of the mansion in June while Lopez was on a European getaway.

