 
Geo News

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marital home hits the market

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hint there's no going back after being apart since March

By
Web Desk

July 12, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopezs marital home hits the market
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marital home hits the market

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have publically listed their Beverly Hills mansion.

The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home finally made it to the market on Thursday, nearly a month after the couple had been set on selling the property.

Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, previously purchased the 38,000-square-foot estate in May 2023 for $60,805,000.

As per the listing, the resale value has been set at $68 million after being recently renovated with the highest level of quality" and features amenities such as a bar, sports lounge, fully equipped gym, boxing ring and courts for basketball and pickleball.

The public listing of their marital home comes days after the couple spent the Fourth of July holiday apart, with Affleck spending it in Los Angeles while Lopez spent it in the Hamptons.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now. He seems OK," an insider told People. "He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids."

Affleck also moved the rest of his things out of the mansion in June while Lopez was on a European getaway.

Marvel star Scarlett Johansson wants fans to watch original movies
Marvel star Scarlett Johansson wants fans to watch original movies
Prince Harry receives support amid intense backlash over award video
Prince Harry receives support amid intense backlash over award
'The Kardashians' to feature Anant Ambani wedding
'The Kardashians' to feature Anant Ambani wedding
Everything to know about upcoming ‘Polly Pocket' movie
Everything to know about upcoming ‘Polly Pocket' movie
Kensington Palace shares latest update on Kate Middleton's health video
Kensington Palace shares latest update on Kate Middleton's health
Serena Williams pokes fun at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Will Smith in witty speech
Serena Williams pokes fun at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Will Smith in witty speech
Rema charged THIS whooping sum to sing at billionaire wedding
Rema charged THIS whooping sum to sing at billionaire wedding
Prince Harry continues to face criticism for accepting Pat Tillman Award video
Prince Harry continues to face criticism for accepting Pat Tillman Award