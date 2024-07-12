Taylor Swift gives a shoutout to Switzerland during Eras tour wrap up

 
Taylor Swift gets emotional in her tribute to Switerland in her European leg of her Eras Tour

July 12, 2024

Taylor Swift is looking back at how far she has come with her Eras Tour as she marked off another location..

The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker — who wrapped her first-ever show in Switzerland on July 10 following two nights of her three-and-a-half-hour Eras Tour in the Zürich stadium — raised a toast to the stunningly beautiful destination on Instagram on Thursday.

"The Eras Tour has brought so many firsts with it… for example, I’d never been to Switzerland before. This place is stunningly beautiful and I loved playing for those 2 wonderful crowds in Zurich."

"Pretty wild to think we only have 7 cities left on the European leg of the tour."

The singer now looks forward to Milan, where she is set to play two nights at the San Siro stadium this weekend, which will then leave her with scheduled performances in Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, Vienna, London, Toronto, and Vancouver.

She’ll close out the European segment of the tour in August with five nights at Wembley Stadium in London before flying back for a final North American leg.

