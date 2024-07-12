 
Harry Style's annoyed with 'Bridget Jones 4' filming: Reports

Harry Styles has a multi-home compound in north London

July 12, 2024

The actors of Bridget Jones 4 are back in front of the camera, after filming the film came to a standstill due to illness.

However, not many prominent celebrities are not happy with the news including Harry Styles, as per The Sun.

The fact that one of the UK's richest stars' residential area has been transformed into a film set is said not to suit the celebrities at all.

Insiders have told the outlet that it isn't just the A-listers who are upset by the regulations, as the 'normal residents of the area are similarly outraged.

"It's like they're being held hostage by Bridget – and it's driving everyone mad," the source continued.

Likewise, their frustrations reportedly increased after the production sent them a letter asking them to leave their homes completely during filming or to only go in and out at certain times so as not to disturb the shoot.

During the filming of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, leading lady Renée Zellweger and her co-star have been spotted on the streets of London in recent weeks.

Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant are all set to reprise their roles in the fourth Bridget Jones film, which will be released in 2025.  

