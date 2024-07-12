Jessica Alba earns credit for husband Cash Warren's brand success

Jessica Alba earned praise from husband Cash Warren for her integral role in the success of their clothing brand.

As reported by OK Magazine, Warren, co-founder of Pair of Thieves, shared that Alba provides invaluable input, advice, and support to Pair of Thieves.

He said, "She gives her input and advice and support all the time — and she wears our boxer briefs to bed! She loves our boxer briefs, and she wears the socks every single day."

Celebrating 10-year anniversary of their brand, Warren discussed the possibility of their children, Honor, Haven and, Hayes following in their entrepreneurial footsteps.

"I think they try to keep away from it a little bit because when your parents do something, you're like, 'No,' but Honor is warming up to it a bit more, She's 16 and starting to think about colleges, so maybe our advice is a bit more relevant there, but we'll see. We'll see what they want to do, but I support them no matter what!" Warren told the outlet.

He also shared daughter Honor's passion for writing, saying, "She's at a summer program at Duke doing creative writing, which is awesome, and Haven can do anything. She's super talented, but she's so young. So we'll have to wait and see!"