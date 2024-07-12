 
Geo News

Jessica Alba earns credit for husband Cash Warren's brand success

Jessica Alba's husband Cash Warren reveal if their kids will follow in their entrepreneurial footsteps

By
Web Desk

July 12, 2024

Jessica Alba earns credit for husband Cash Warrens brand success
Jessica Alba earns credit for husband Cash Warren's brand success

Jessica Alba earned praise from husband Cash Warren for her integral role in the success of their clothing brand.

As reported by OK Magazine, Warren, co-founder of Pair of Thieves, shared that Alba provides invaluable input, advice, and support to Pair of Thieves.

He said, "She gives her input and advice and support all the time — and she wears our boxer briefs to bed! She loves our boxer briefs, and she wears the socks every single day."

Celebrating 10-year anniversary of their brand, Warren discussed the possibility of their children, Honor, Haven and, Hayes following in their entrepreneurial footsteps.

"I think they try to keep away from it a little bit because when your parents do something, you're like, 'No,' but Honor is warming up to it a bit more, She's 16 and starting to think about colleges, so maybe our advice is a bit more relevant there, but we'll see. We'll see what they want to do, but I support them no matter what!" Warren told the outlet.

He also shared daughter Honor's passion for writing, saying, "She's at a summer program at Duke doing creative writing, which is awesome, and Haven can do anything. She's super talented, but she's so young. So we'll have to wait and see!"

Jelly Roll amuses fans with AJ McLean appearance for 'I Want It That Way' duet
Jelly Roll amuses fans with AJ McLean appearance for 'I Want It That Way' duet
Are 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Wrexham fans? Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman spill
Are 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Wrexham fans? Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman spill
Drake Bell shares rare way of healing from trauma, negativity video
Drake Bell shares rare way of healing from trauma, negativity
Blake Lively reveals her DIY skills with handmade floral jeans
Blake Lively reveals her DIY skills with handmade floral jeans
Cassadee Pope names topic that made her switch from country to pop rock music
Cassadee Pope names topic that made her switch from country to pop rock music
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pals hold 'sliver of hope' for reconciliation
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pals hold 'sliver of hope' for reconciliation
Eminem reveals 'conceptual' way to hear new album 'The Death of Slim Shady'
Eminem reveals 'conceptual' way to hear new album 'The Death of Slim Shady'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard in paternity chaos due to the state's law video
Gypsy Rose Blanchard in paternity chaos due to the state's law