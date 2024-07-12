Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner become proud parents: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have reportedly worked hard to raise their children right.



It is pertinent to mention here that the former couple shares a brood of three.

An insider recently revealed to Daily Mail, “Ben and Jen are spectacular parents and have taught their kids to stand for what they believe in.”

Speaking of their eldest daughter Violet Affleck surprising speech about the mask disposition, the source added “that all they wanted from her was to study everything surrounding it, learn from it so when she talks about it, she is well informed so that others can benefit from her education on the subject.”

“They are proud of her for taking this stand,” the source noted and explained, “because it means so much to her.”

“Violet is seeking to do good, and using her voice as a beacon for change. Ben and Jen find that to be incredible,” they continued.

'They still can't believe she is 18, but the woman she has become and is becoming is something that they are extremely proud of and they hope she continues to speak on things that are important to her moving forward,” the source expressed before moving to another topic.