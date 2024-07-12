Eminem attacks Candace Owens in new song following her 'gay' remarks

Eminem has sparked controversy with his latest album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), released on July 12.

In the track Lucifer from his album Eminem attacked on conservative commentator Candace Owens.

The rapper, targeted Owens, whom he dubbed "Klandace," accusing her of disregarding her Black heritage and endorsing controversial political stances.

He raps, "And Candace O, I ain't mad at her (Ah)/I ain't gon' throw the fact bitch forgot she was Black back at her/Laugh at her like them crackers she's backin' after her back is turned."

Eminem goes on to mock her alignment with conservative ideologies, referencing MAGA hats, he continues, "In a cute MAGA hat with her brand-new White Lives Matter shirt (Haha, nope)/Or say this MAGA dirtbag in a skirt/Just opened the biggest can of worms on the whole planet Earth."

Further he used derogatory terms like "Grand Wizard" and "Grand Dragon" to criticize Owens.

This diss track comes after Owens' past criticisms of Eminem, including calling him gay on her podcast after he sent a cease-and-desist letter to Vivek Ramaswamy for using his music during a campaign.

Owens had also accused the rapper of aging poorly and losing touch with his audience.