Eminem continues jibes about late paralyzed actor on ‘The Death of Slim Shady'

Eminem has continued his one-sided feud with a late disabled actor

Eminem has once again dissed late disabled actor Christopher Reeve in one of his songs on The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

In his song Brand New Dance, Eminem name drops Reeve, who played the titular character in the 1978 Superman movie and its three sequels.

Reeve was disabled after being thrown off a horse during an equestrian competition in Virginia in 1995. He lost all physical activity from his neck down. The Mortal Sins actor died in October 2004.

In his new track, the All She Wrote hitmaker sings in the chorus: “Clap your hands and stomp your feet/ Everybody join together/ Can you feel the funky beat?/ Everywhere you see people laughing and/ Dancing in the street/ On the count of three, everybody do the Christopher Reeves/ One, two, three, follow me."

Elsewhere, he sings, “Get up/ Everybody on the dance floor, come on/ That means you too, Chris."

The Houdini rapper first mentioned Reeve on his 2000 album The Marshall Mathers LP in the songs Who Knew and I’m Back.

He rapped in I’m Back: “It's a sick world we live in these days/ 'Slim, for Pete's sakes, put down Christopher Reeve's legs!' ("Oh, oh, oh, oh!")/ Geez, you guys are so sensitive/ 'Slim, it's a touchy subject, try and just don't mention it.'"