Patrick, Brittany Mahomes to welcome third baby

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes are becoming parents once again.

On Friday, the couple shared exciting news of them expecting their third child.

Parents-to-be, Brittany and Patrick posted an adorable Instagram reel showcasing their kids, Sterling Skye, 3 and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months.



In the video, the duo dressed in coordinating all-white outfits, joyfully interacted with their children while showcasing sonogram images.

The sweet caption read, "Round three, here we come."

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been together since their teenage years, with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposing in 2020 and the couple marrying in Maui, Hawaii, in 2022.

Their daughter, Sterling Skye, was born in February 2021, followed by son Bronze in November 2022.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for the couple.

One wrote, "Congratulations!! Your beautiful family is going to be even more perfect."

While another added, "I’m soooooo happy for you!!! So so exciting congrats to you all."

"Congrats!! 3-peat!!!!" the third comment read.