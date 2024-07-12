 
Geo News

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes to welcome third baby

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been together since their teenage years, tied the knot in 2022

By
Web Desk

July 12, 2024

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been together since their teenage years, tied the knot in 2022
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been together since their teenage years, tied the knot in 2022

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes are becoming parents once again.

On Friday, the couple shared exciting news of them expecting their third child.

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes to welcome third baby

Parents-to-be, Brittany and Patrick posted an adorable Instagram reel showcasing their kids, Sterling Skye, 3 and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months.

In the video, the duo dressed in coordinating all-white outfits, joyfully interacted with their children while showcasing sonogram images.

The sweet caption read, "Round three, here we come."

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced pregnancy
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced pregnancy

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been together since their teenage years, with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposing in 2020 and the couple marrying in Maui, Hawaii, in 2022.

Their daughter, Sterling Skye, was born in February 2021, followed by son Bronze in November 2022.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for the couple.

One wrote, "Congratulations!! Your beautiful family is going to be even more perfect."

While another added, "I’m soooooo happy for you!!! So so exciting congrats to you all."

"Congrats!! 3-peat!!!!" the third comment read.

Taylor Swift impresses Channing Tatum with homemade pop-tarts video
Taylor Swift impresses Channing Tatum with homemade pop-tarts
Tom Cruise' candid reaction to new ‘Twisters' movie revealed
Tom Cruise' candid reaction to new ‘Twisters' movie revealed
Princess Anne makes royal return after weeks of hospitalization
Princess Anne makes royal return after weeks of hospitalization
Eminem attacks Candace Owens in new song following her 'gay' remarks
Eminem attacks Candace Owens in new song following her 'gay' remarks
Pentatonix 'honoured' to cover Imagine Dragons' song 'Thunder'
Pentatonix 'honoured' to cover Imagine Dragons' song 'Thunder'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner become proud parents: Report
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner become proud parents: Report
Serena Williams to be honoured with Legend Award at 2024 Kids Choice Awards
Serena Williams to be honoured with Legend Award at 2024 Kids Choice Awards
Eminem's career still touched by ex-wife Kim Scott's influence
Eminem's career still touched by ex-wife Kim Scott's influence