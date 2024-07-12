Kylie Cantrall 'just so happy' over her role in 'Descendants'

Kylie Cantrall just expressed how she feels about working in the Descendants franchise for their latest spinoff.

Joining the Descendants: The Rise of Red, and playing its main protagonist, the 19-year-old stars as the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, portrayed by Rita Ora.

As Cantrall had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, she recalled being a huge fan of the Descendants’ original franchise, that had premiered back when she was in the fourth grade.

Speaking of the Disney original that starred Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart and the late Cameron Boyce, Cantrall told the outlet, “Descendants was such a cultural phenomenon.”

Expressing her point of view over the film, she continued, “The really special thing about Descendants is that I feel like it's such a timeless idea and a timeless concept that it can work generations later and a few years later.”

“I'm just so happy to be even a fragment of the next chapter,” Cantrall added.

Even though Kylie Cantrall does belong to the Disney family, having appeared on Gabby Duran and the Unsittables as well as the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Descendants marks her first role as the lead.