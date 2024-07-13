Billie Eilish talks about going 'insane' for her crushes

Billie Eilish spent a fun date with Amelia Dimoldenberg at a chicken shop.



On Friday, July 12 the 22-year-old singer appeared on Chicken Shop with host Amelia Dimoldenberg.

The date began with the host affirming she brought Billie vegan nuggets, “I got you vegan chicken nuggets and chips for your lunch.”

During the show, Amelia threw a random question to Billie asking, “What's the difference between a craving and a crush?”



What do you think? Billie counter-questioned her.

“A craving seems a bit more intense. Maybe actually a craving is a better way of describing an intense crush,” Amelia replied.

“So do you usually have cravings or crushes? Amelia asked

The singer replied, “I become insane when I have a crush. I get absolutely insane.”

“Insane in the membrane,” Amelia chimed in.

“A little bit, yeah,” the Ocean Eyes singer admitted.

Amelia went on to say, “Most of the time, the people I crush, have a crush on don’t have a crush on me back. I'm never that, it never really matches up.”

Billie also shared her same experience saying, “No one, when I was growing up, no one I had a crush on ever had a crush on me back that I know of. but it was a, it's very, it's demoralizing, it’s pun, it's sad.”

Elsewhere in the show, the host gushes over Billie’s ‘flirtatious eyes’

Amelia asked the singer,” You have a song, Ocean Eyes,” to which Billie confirmed, “I do.”

“But, I would say you have very flirtatious eyes. I think .. they're big but then they also come with a smile. It’s very mesmerising, actually," Amelia praised.