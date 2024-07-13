 
Princess Anne opens up about 'injuries and concussion' for first time after incident

Princess Anne had sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate last month

Web Desk

July 13, 2024

Princess Anne has opened up about the ‘injuries and concussion’ following incident on the Gatcombe Park estate last month.

The Royal Princess talked about the incident as she returned to royal duties for the first time on Friday.

The palace shared photos of Princess Anne from her first royal engagement after the incident, saying “The Princess Royal began a gradual return to duties today with a visit to @rdauk’s National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College.

“At the Championships, the biggest equestrian event of its kind for disabled competitors, The Princess presented awards and met some of this year’s winners.”

The statement further said “This year marks the 55th anniversary of the RDA!.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Rebecca English has claimed that Princess Anne has said she ‘can’t remember a single thing’ about the incident that left her with head injuries nearly three weeks ago.

Rebecca, quoting Helena Vega Lozano, chair of RDA UK, tweeted about the Princess: “As soon as she got out of the car she said: ‘I can’t remember a single thing about it.’”

The Princess Royal sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate. She remained in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation for nearly a week.

