Prince William leaves Kate Middleton super excited with latest move

Prince William has apparently left his wife Kate Middleton happy as he shared an exciting news for her after the Prince of Wales took part in the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2024 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, the future king shared photos from the event and revealed, “Over the last 13 years, over £13 million has been raised for good causes.

“Every year £1 million is raised at the Royal Polo Charity Cup! This money has gone on to fund so many worthy causes.”

According to palace, this is the 13th time that Prince William has played in this polo match.



The statement further says the funds raised by the match will be distributed across eleven charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.

The palace shared exciting news and disclosed, “This year the event, which takes place in the shadow of Windsor Castle, is set to take the total amount raised to more than £13,000,000 for well deserving causes that the Prince and Princess are passionate about.”