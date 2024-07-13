King Charles takes another major step to strengthen his reign amid abdication rumours

King Charles has taken another major decision to strengthen his reign amid growing calls and rumours for his abdication.



According to reports, the first red post box with the cypher of King Charles III has been revealed by the Royal Mail.

King Charles has granted the Royal Mail special use of his cypher, which is his personal property.

Later, taking to Instagram, the palace shared pictures of the royal box and wrote, “Over 115,000 postboxes across the UK have recorded the succession of monarchs, starting with the first box that bore the cypher of Queen Victoria.



“Today, in Great Cambourne, royal mail has unveiled The King's cypher on the first postbox and has begun applying it to the doors of their vehicles.”

The post further reads, the cypher will appear on new or replacement postboxes, as well as Royal Mail vehicles, but existing post boxes will be kept as they are, retaining the cypher from the period in which they were installed.



King Charles has been facing growing calls to abdicate for his elder son Prince William amid his cancer battle.