Kensington Palace makes big announcement ahead of Wimbledon final

Kensington Palace has announced that Prince William, who is the President of Football Association (FA), will travel to Berlin to attend the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.



The Prince of Wales will be joined by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as the England men's team aim to secure their first major trophy in 58 years, according to BBC.

England will face Spain in the Euro 2024 final after substitute Ollie Watkins snatched the Three Lions a late 2-1 win against the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday.

Following the victory, Prince William issued his personal statement to congratulate the team.

He tweeted, “What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists. W.”

Prince William’s father King Charles also issued statement congratulating the England football team on reaching the final of Euro 2024 and jokingly urged them to win the tournament without any nerve-shredding last-minute drama.

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation´s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!" the king said.

"Good luck, England."

The palace announcement comes a day before Wimbledon final as officials are hopeful Kate Middleton will be well enough to present trophies to the winners on the same day Prince William will be in Berlin.