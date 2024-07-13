Princess Eugenie finally breaks silence amid claims she is distancing from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has shared her first social media post after reports she has cut her ties with once close friends cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.



The Daily Express UK, citing insiders, had claimed Eugenie and Beatrice have made their decision about distancing from Harry and Meghan as they have “firmly pledged their allegiance to the Royal Family.”

The publication, citing royal insiders, claimed Eugenie and Beatrice have not communicated with the California-based royals for ‘quite a while now’.

"They are nowhere near as close as they once were", the insider said.

Amid these claims, Eugenie took to Instagram and shared a sweet video of her son Augie, her first social media post following the latest reports.

The Princess had shared the video ahead of England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-final.

She said, “Throwback to a baby Augie Wishing England the best of luck #euros.”

England defeated Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday and now will face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

