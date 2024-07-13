Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce comforts man after injuring him on golf site

Travis Kelce affectionately comforts man after injuring him on golf course

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce was playing golf when he accidentally hit one of the bystanders in the crowd.



A video from the incident is circulating on social media where the Kansas City Chiefs player realises his attempt with the first hole didn't really go as expected. Instead, it ended up injuring a fan.

Kelce then walks up to the fan and kissing his arm as an apology for the mistake during the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nev.

The athlete was also in high spirits when he started competing in the tournament, as per a Page Six source, adding that he even threw some friendly jabs at his brother, Jason Kelce, who also competed on Friday.

“As Jason was preparing to hit one shot, Travis was ‘shushing’ the crowd with his finger over his lips and jokingly telling the crowd to be extra quiet – ‘because he needs all the help he can get!’” the insider told us.

The NFL star, who was recently named the No. 1 tight end in the league, got an early start as he hit the course early Friday morning after ditching the 2024 ESPYs for a night of karaoke on Thursday.