Meghan Markle sends strong message to Prince Harry haters amid award backlash

Meghan Markle seemingly reacted to backlash her husband Prince Harry received over Pat Tillman award for his Invictus Games’ service.



The Duchess of Sussex showed online haters and critics that she has got her husband’s back by making a grand appearance at the 2024 ESPY Awards support Harry.

Analyzing her body language at the prestigious event, expert Judi James claimed that the mother-of-two’s “pose on the red carpet with her husband and her friend Serena does make it look as though she’s either got his back or acting as back-up.”

James added that Harry and Meghan’s hand-clasp is "a constant feature of the event" before sharing how the Duchess not only held her husband’s hand but she also performed "the same double-clasp of loving ownership that we first saw during their engagement press call, where she places her free hand onto his arm to register even more intense bonding.”

"Her beaming smile from their seats looks like a response to the criticism that swirled around Harry’s award and the gleaming eye expression plus the way she places one possessive hand on his thigh as she smiles into camera suggests a maternal-style signal of pride, support and unconditional endorsement,” she added.

The expert concluded by highlighting how slightly uncomfortable Harry looked ‘less assured’ as he went on stage to grab his trophy and Meghan stood “loyally leading a standing ovation for him in the front row."