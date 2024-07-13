Kate Middleton, Prince William issue joint statement

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have issued their major joint statement ahead of Wimbledon final on Sunday.



The royal couple issued their statement to pay tribute to Princess Anne with a moving message of support after the Princess Royal made a return to public life weeks after suffering a horror horse injury and being rushed to hospital.

Kate and William commented on the royal family’s tweet saying: "Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon! W & C x"

Earlier, the royal family tweeted, “The Princess Royal began a gradual return to duties today with a visit to Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA)'s Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College.”

Princess Anne returned to public duties Friday, weeks after she was treated in hospital after being struck by a horse.

Anne has stepped in to represent King Charles while he postponed public engagements during his cancer treatment, and rode at his official birthday parade last month.



The Prince and Princess of Wales issued the joint statement a day before Wimbledon final as officials are hopeful Kate will be well enough to present trophies to the winners on the same day William will be in Berlin.