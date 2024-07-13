 
Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood's health update released after intensive care treatment

July 13, 2024

Guitarist and composer Jonny Greenwood is no longer in danger after being admitted to intensive care, per a statement.

The statement was released by his musical project The Smile and read: “A few days ago, Jonny became seriously ill from an infection that needed emergency hospital treatment, some of it in intensive care.”

“Mercifully he is now out of danger and will soon return home. We have been instructed by the medical team in charge of Jonny’s care to cancel all engagements until he has had time to make a full recovery,” it continued.

“To that end, The Smile tour of Europe in August is cancelled. We all wish Jonny a speedy recovery,” the statement concluded.

Greenwood has composed masterful tunes for movies like The Power of the Dog, Spencer, There Will Be Blood and The Phantom Thread.

The Creep hitmaker was nominated for Oscars for his scores for Phantom Thread (2017) and The Power of the Dog (2021). He’s also a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member. 

