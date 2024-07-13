Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal relationship dynamics in new challenge

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just discussed the couple dynamics that they have.



As the couple took part in an adorable video, following the TikTok trend “Who’s Most Likely To” couple’s edition, they revealed who was the one to fess up their love for the other.

As the 31-year-old artist sat cross legged beside Blanco, who lay cozily on a couch, they reminisced the sweet memory.

As the voiceover asked, “Who said ‘I love you’ first?” Gomez smiled wide as she pointed to herself pointed to herself while the 36-year-old music producer wrapped his arms around the Who Says singer and kissed her shoulder.

Meanwhile, the entirety of the video covered the characteristics and conduct, that gave insights into their relationship.

“Who is most likely to fall asleep during a movie?” the voice asked to which Gomez raised her hand while Blanco pointed to himself.

The next answer was clearly Blanco as Gomez and he himself acknowledged it was him “who eats the most.”

While the question, “Who’s the first to apologize during an argument?” got a mixed response as the Taki Taki artist and Blanco both raised their hands.